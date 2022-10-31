Chemiesynth (Va Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.43 crore, down 27.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.43 crore in September 2022 down 27.08% from Rs. 6.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 89.94% from Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2022 down 54.63% from Rs. 1.08 crore in September 2021.

Chemiesynth (Va EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.96 in September 2021.