Chemiesynth (Va Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.85 crore, down 33.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.85 crore in March 2023 down 33.96% from Rs. 7.34 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 up 29.61% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2023 up 140% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022.

Chemiesynth (Va EPS has increased to Rs. 0.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.66 in March 2022.

and has given -100.00% returns over the last 12 months.