Chemiesynth (Va Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.85 crore, down 33.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chemiesynth (Vapi) Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.85 crore in March 2023 down 33.96% from Rs. 7.34 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 up 29.61% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2023 up 140% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022.
Chemiesynth (Va EPS has increased to Rs. 0.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.66 in March 2022.
and has given -100.00% returns over the last 12 months.
|Chemiesynth (Vapi) Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.85
|7.12
|7.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.85
|7.12
|7.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.65
|1.98
|3.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.63
|0.51
|0.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.06
|0.73
|1.05
|Depreciation
|0.33
|0.30
|0.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.81
|2.56
|2.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.63
|1.04
|0.01
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.63
|1.04
|0.03
|Interest
|0.16
|0.15
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.47
|0.89
|-0.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.92
|P/L Before Tax
|0.47
|0.89
|0.82
|Tax
|0.20
|0.05
|0.61
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.26
|0.84
|0.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.26
|0.84
|0.20
|Equity Share Capital
|3.07
|3.07
|3.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.86
|2.73
|0.66
|Diluted EPS
|0.86
|2.73
|0.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.86
|2.73
|0.66
|Diluted EPS
|0.86
|2.73
|0.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited