    Chemiesynth (Va Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.85 crore, down 33.96% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 03:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chemiesynth (Vapi) Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.85 crore in March 2023 down 33.96% from Rs. 7.34 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 up 29.61% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2023 up 140% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022.

    Chemiesynth (Va EPS has increased to Rs. 0.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.66 in March 2022.

    and has given -100.00% returns over the last 12 months.

    Chemiesynth (Vapi) Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.857.127.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.857.127.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.651.983.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.630.510.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.060.731.05
    Depreciation0.330.300.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.812.562.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.631.040.01
    Other Income0.00--0.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.631.040.03
    Interest0.160.150.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.470.89-0.10
    Exceptional Items----0.92
    P/L Before Tax0.470.890.82
    Tax0.200.050.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.260.840.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.260.840.20
    Equity Share Capital3.073.073.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.862.730.66
    Diluted EPS0.862.730.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.862.730.66
    Diluted EPS0.862.730.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

