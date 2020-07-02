Chemiesynth (Va Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.08 crore, up 17.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.08 crore in March 2020 up 17.47% from Rs. 3.48 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2020 up 1742.01% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2020 up 127.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2019.

Chemiesynth (Va EPS has increased to Rs. 1.61 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2019.