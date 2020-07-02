Chemiesynth (Va Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.08 crore, up 17.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chemiesynth (Vapi) Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.08 crore in March 2020 up 17.47% from Rs. 3.48 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2020 up 1742.01% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2020 up 127.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2019.
Chemiesynth (Va EPS has increased to Rs. 1.61 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2019.
|Chemiesynth (Vapi) Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.08
|3.06
|3.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.08
|3.06
|3.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.40
|0.62
|1.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.52
|-0.38
|-0.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.46
|0.44
|0.39
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.13
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.87
|1.95
|1.78
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.67
|0.31
|0.29
|Other Income
|0.08
|--
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.75
|0.31
|0.33
|Interest
|0.08
|0.08
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.67
|0.22
|0.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.67
|0.22
|0.31
|Tax
|0.17
|--
|0.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.50
|0.22
|0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.50
|0.22
|0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|3.07
|3.07
|3.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.61
|0.73
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|1.61
|0.73
|0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.61
|0.73
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|1.61
|0.73
|0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
