Chemiesynth (Va Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.39 crore, down 3.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.39 crore in June 2023 down 3.42% from Rs. 4.54 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2023 up 16.44% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 up 60.87% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022.

and has given -100.00% returns over the last 12 months.