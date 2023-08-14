English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Chemiesynth (Va Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.39 crore, down 3.42% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chemiesynth (Vapi) Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.39 crore in June 2023 down 3.42% from Rs. 4.54 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2023 up 16.44% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 up 60.87% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022.

    and has given -100.00% returns over the last 12 months.

    Chemiesynth (Vapi) Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.394.854.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.394.854.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.931.651.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.72-1.630.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.881.060.77
    Depreciation0.300.330.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.952.812.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.390.63-0.50
    Other Income--0.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.390.63-0.50
    Interest0.120.160.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.510.47-0.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.510.47-0.61
    Tax--0.20--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.510.26-0.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.510.26-0.61
    Equity Share Capital3.073.073.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.660.86-1.98
    Diluted EPS-1.660.86-1.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.660.86-1.98
    Diluted EPS-1.660.86-1.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Chemiesynth (Va #Chemiesynth (Vapi) Limited #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!