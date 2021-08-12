Chemiesynth (Va Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.73 crore, up 110.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.73 crore in June 2021 up 110.02% from Rs. 3.20 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.87 crore in June 2021 up 19.93% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.35 crore in June 2021 up 40.62% from Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2020.

Chemiesynth (Va EPS has increased to Rs. 2.83 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.36 in June 2020.