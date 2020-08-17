Chemiesynth (Va Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.20 crore, down 19.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.20 crore in June 2020 down 19.1% from Rs. 3.96 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2020 up 35.94% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2020 up 39.13% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2019.

Chemiesynth (Va EPS has increased to Rs. 2.36 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.74 in June 2019.