Chemiesynth (Va Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.20 crore, down 19.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chemiesynth (Vapi) Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.20 crore in June 2020 down 19.1% from Rs. 3.96 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2020 up 35.94% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2020 up 39.13% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2019.
Chemiesynth (Va EPS has increased to Rs. 2.36 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.74 in June 2019.
|Chemiesynth (Vapi) Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.20
|4.08
|3.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.20
|4.08
|3.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.37
|0.40
|1.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.13
|0.52
|-0.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.43
|0.46
|0.44
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.16
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.31
|1.87
|1.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.80
|0.67
|0.57
|Other Income
|--
|0.08
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.80
|0.75
|0.57
|Interest
|0.08
|0.08
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.72
|0.67
|0.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.72
|0.67
|0.53
|Tax
|--
|0.17
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.72
|0.50
|0.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.72
|0.50
|0.53
|Equity Share Capital
|3.07
|3.07
|3.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.36
|1.61
|1.74
|Diluted EPS
|2.36
|1.61
|1.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.36
|1.61
|1.74
|Diluted EPS
|2.36
|1.61
|1.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 10:44 am