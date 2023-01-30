Chemiesynth (Va Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.12 crore, down 29.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.12 crore in December 2022 down 29.09% from Rs. 10.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2022 down 19.53% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2022 down 18.79% from Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2021.