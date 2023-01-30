English
    Chemiesynth (Va Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.12 crore, down 29.09% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chemiesynth (Vapi) Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.12 crore in December 2022 down 29.09% from Rs. 10.04 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2022 down 19.53% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2022 down 18.79% from Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2021.

    Chemiesynth (Vapi) Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.124.4310.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.124.4310.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.980.853.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.510.020.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.730.600.80
    Depreciation0.300.270.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.562.474.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.040.211.41
    Other Income--0.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.040.221.41
    Interest0.150.160.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.890.061.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.890.061.27
    Tax0.05--0.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.840.061.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.840.061.04
    Equity Share Capital3.073.073.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.730.203.40
    Diluted EPS2.730.203.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.730.203.40
    Diluted EPS2.730.203.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited