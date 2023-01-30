Chemiesynth (Va Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.12 crore, down 29.09% Y-o-Y
January 30, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chemiesynth (Vapi) Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.12 crore in December 2022 down 29.09% from Rs. 10.04 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2022 down 19.53% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2022 down 18.79% from Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2021.
Chemiesynth (Va EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.73 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.40 in December 2021.
|Chemiesynth (Vapi) Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.12
|4.43
|10.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.12
|4.43
|10.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.98
|0.85
|3.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.51
|0.02
|0.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.73
|0.60
|0.80
|Depreciation
|0.30
|0.27
|0.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.56
|2.47
|4.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.04
|0.21
|1.41
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.04
|0.22
|1.41
|Interest
|0.15
|0.16
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.89
|0.06
|1.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.89
|0.06
|1.27
|Tax
|0.05
|--
|0.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.84
|0.06
|1.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.84
|0.06
|1.04
|Equity Share Capital
|3.07
|3.07
|3.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.73
|0.20
|3.40
|Diluted EPS
|2.73
|0.20
|3.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.73
|0.20
|3.40
|Diluted EPS
|2.73
|0.20
|3.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited