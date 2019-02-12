Chemiesynth (Va Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.74 crore, up 100.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.74 crore in December 2018 up 100.83% from Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2018 down 66.15% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2018 down 48% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2017.

Chemiesynth (Va EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.16 in December 2017.