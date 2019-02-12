Chemiesynth (Va Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.74 crore, up 100.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chemiesynth (Vapi) Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.74 crore in December 2018 up 100.83% from Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2018 down 66.15% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2018 down 48% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2017.
Chemiesynth (Va EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.16 in December 2017.
|
|Chemiesynth (Vapi) Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.74
|2.62
|1.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.74
|2.62
|1.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.70
|0.44
|0.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.21
|0.01
|-0.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|0.26
|Employees Cost
|0.50
|0.31
|0.25
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.13
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.50
|1.31
|0.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.13
|0.42
|0.36
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.13
|0.42
|0.40
|Interest
|0.01
|0.02
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.12
|0.40
|0.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.12
|0.40
|0.36
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.12
|0.40
|0.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.12
|0.40
|0.36
|Equity Share Capital
|3.07
|3.07
|3.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.39
|1.30
|1.16
|Diluted EPS
|0.39
|1.30
|1.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.39
|1.30
|1.16
|Diluted EPS
|0.39
|1.30
|1.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited