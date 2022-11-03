 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chemfab Alkalis Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.01 crore, up 29.47% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chemfab Alkalis are:

Net Sales at Rs 76.01 crore in September 2022 up 29.47% from Rs. 58.71 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.23 crore in September 2022 up 1501.32% from Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.15 crore in September 2022 up 296.93% from Rs. 6.84 crore in September 2021.

Chemfab Alkalis EPS has increased to Rs. 9.36 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.59 in September 2021.

Chemfab Alkalis shares closed at 370.55 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 66.50% returns over the last 6 months and 115.44% over the last 12 months.

Chemfab Alkalis
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 76.01 98.11 58.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 76.01 98.11 58.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 10.06 13.57 11.49
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.66 12.14 5.27
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.85 -2.53 0.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.38 4.78 5.59
Depreciation 5.85 5.89 5.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.74 34.63 29.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.17 29.64 1.11
Other Income 1.13 0.64 0.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.30 30.28 1.50
Interest 0.04 0.12 0.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.27 30.17 1.17
Exceptional Items -3.38 -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.89 30.17 1.17
Tax 4.66 8.71 0.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.23 21.46 0.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.23 21.46 0.83
Equity Share Capital 14.14 14.14 14.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.36 15.18 0.59
Diluted EPS 9.24 15.05 0.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.36 15.18 0.59
Diluted EPS 9.24 15.05 0.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:11 pm
