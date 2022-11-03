Chemfab Alkalis Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.01 crore, up 29.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.01 crore in September 2022 up 29.47% from Rs. 58.71 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.23 crore in September 2022 up 1501.32% from Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.15 crore in September 2022 up 296.93% from Rs. 6.84 crore in September 2021.

Chemfab Alkalis EPS has increased to Rs. 9.36 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.59 in September 2021.

Chemfab Alkalis shares closed at 370.55 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 66.50% returns over the last 6 months and 115.44% over the last 12 months.