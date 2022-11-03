Chemfab Alkalis Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.01 crore, up 29.47% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chemfab Alkalis are:

    Net Sales at Rs 76.01 crore in September 2022 up 29.47% from Rs. 58.71 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.23 crore in September 2022 up 1501.32% from Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.15 crore in September 2022 up 296.93% from Rs. 6.84 crore in September 2021.

    Chemfab Alkalis EPS has increased to Rs. 9.36 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.59 in September 2021.

    Chemfab Alkalis shares closed at 370.55 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 66.50% returns over the last 6 months and 115.44% over the last 12 months.

    Chemfab Alkalis
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations76.0198.1158.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations76.0198.1158.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.0613.5711.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.6612.145.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.85-2.530.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.384.785.59
    Depreciation5.855.895.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.7434.6329.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.1729.641.11
    Other Income1.130.640.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.3030.281.50
    Interest0.040.120.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.2730.171.17
    Exceptional Items-3.38----
    P/L Before Tax17.8930.171.17
    Tax4.668.710.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.2321.460.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.2321.460.83
    Equity Share Capital14.1414.1414.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.3615.180.59
    Diluted EPS9.2415.050.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.3615.180.59
    Diluted EPS9.2415.050.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:11 pm