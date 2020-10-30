Chemfab Alkalis Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 42.77 crore, down 24.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.77 crore in September 2020 down 24.08% from Rs. 56.33 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2020 down 92.76% from Rs. 9.08 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.35 crore in September 2020 down 59.24% from Rs. 15.58 crore in September 2019.

Chemfab Alkalis EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.47 in September 2020 from Rs. 6.52 in September 2019.

Chemfab Alkalis shares closed at 137.85 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.27% returns over the last 6 months and -22.62% over the last 12 months.