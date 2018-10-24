Chemfab Alkalis Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 43.57 crore, down 2.51% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chemfab Alkalis are:
Net Sales at Rs 43.57 crore in September 2018 down 2.51% from Rs. 44.69 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.03 crore in September 2018 down 210.54% from Rs. 6.36 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.97 crore in September 2018 up 21.41% from Rs. 12.33 crore in September 2017.
Chemfab Alkalis shares closed at 299.70 on January 23, 2017 (NSE)
|
|Chemfab Alkalis
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|43.57
|49.38
|44.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|43.57
|49.38
|44.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.80
|2.06
|0.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.10
|-3.49
|0.58
|Power & Fuel
|17.95
|22.43
|20.96
|Employees Cost
|4.08
|4.43
|3.69
|Depreciation
|3.34
|3.24
|2.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.81
|9.55
|6.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.50
|11.16
|8.91
|Other Income
|1.14
|1.40
|0.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.63
|12.56
|9.49
|Interest
|0.52
|0.39
|0.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|11.11
|12.17
|8.84
|Exceptional Items
|-19.63
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.52
|12.17
|8.84
|Tax
|-1.49
|3.82
|2.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.03
|8.35
|6.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.03
|8.35
|6.36
|Equity Share Capital
|13.89
|13.89
|13.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.06
|6.01
|4.60
|Diluted EPS
|-5.06
|5.96
|4.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.06
|6.01
|4.60
|Diluted EPS
|-5.06
|5.96
|4.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited