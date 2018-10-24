Chemfab Alkalis Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 43.57 crore, down 2.51% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 43.57 crore in September 2018 down 2.51% from Rs. 44.69 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.03 crore in September 2018 down 210.54% from Rs. 6.36 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.97 crore in September 2018 up 21.41% from Rs. 12.33 crore in September 2017.

Chemfab Alkalis shares closed at 299.70 on January 23, 2017 (NSE)