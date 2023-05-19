English
    Chemfab Alkalis Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 73.30 crore, down 16.8% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 10:03 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chemfab Alkalis are:

    Net Sales at Rs 73.30 crore in March 2023 down 16.8% from Rs. 88.10 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.84 crore in March 2023 up 22.82% from Rs. 12.90 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.56 crore in March 2023 up 18.36% from Rs. 22.44 crore in March 2022.

    Chemfab Alkalis EPS has increased to Rs. 11.18 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.14 in March 2022.

    Chemfab Alkalis shares closed at 286.10 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.05% returns over the last 6 months and 55.74% over the last 12 months.

    Chemfab Alkalis
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations73.3083.9488.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations73.3083.9488.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.6514.1314.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.974.0817.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.37-1.571.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.774.604.70
    Depreciation5.445.715.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.4337.1631.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.6719.8313.62
    Other Income1.452.102.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.1221.9316.59
    Interest0.040.040.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.0821.8916.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.0821.8916.52
    Tax5.246.203.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.8415.6812.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.8415.6812.90
    Equity Share Capital14.1814.1514.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.1811.099.14
    Diluted EPS11.0710.949.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.1811.099.14
    Diluted EPS11.0710.949.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 19, 2023 09:58 am