Chemfab Alkalis Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 40.94 crore, down 27.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.94 crore in March 2020 down 27.01% from Rs. 56.09 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2020 down 78.68% from Rs. 8.98 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.12 crore in March 2020 down 54.08% from Rs. 19.86 crore in March 2019.

Chemfab Alkalis EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.37 in March 2020 from Rs. 6.46 in March 2019.

Chemfab Alkalis shares closed at 149.85 on June 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given -7.24% returns over the last 6 months and -11.12% over the last 12 months.