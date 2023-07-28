English
    Chemfab Alkalis Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 79.08 crore, down 19.4% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chemfab Alkalis are:Net Sales at Rs 79.08 crore in June 2023 down 19.4% from Rs. 98.11 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.91 crore in June 2023 down 53.82% from Rs. 21.46 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.52 crore in June 2023 down 46.03% from Rs. 36.17 crore in June 2022.
    Chemfab Alkalis EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.99 in June 2023 from Rs. 15.18 in June 2022.Chemfab Alkalis shares closed at 353.20 on July 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.02% returns over the last 6 months and 92.22% over the last 12 months.
    Chemfab Alkalis
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations79.0873.3098.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations79.0873.3098.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.5710.6513.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.772.9712.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.341.37-2.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.593.774.78
    Depreciation5.395.445.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.8629.4334.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.5519.6729.64
    Other Income3.581.450.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.1321.1230.28
    Interest0.040.040.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.0921.0830.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.0921.0830.17
    Tax4.185.248.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.9115.8421.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.9115.8421.46
    Equity Share Capital14.1914.1814.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.9911.1815.18
    Diluted EPS6.9111.0715.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.9911.1815.18
    Diluted EPS6.9111.0715.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:22 pm

