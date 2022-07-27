 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chemfab Alkalis Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.11 crore, up 108.56% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 11:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chemfab Alkalis are:

Net Sales at Rs 98.11 crore in June 2022 up 108.56% from Rs. 47.04 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.46 crore in June 2022 up 600.22% from Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.17 crore in June 2022 up 253.57% from Rs. 10.23 crore in June 2021.

Chemfab Alkalis EPS has increased to Rs. 15.18 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.18 in June 2021.

Chemfab Alkalis shares closed at 179.10 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.30% returns over the last 6 months and -3.79% over the last 12 months.

Chemfab Alkalis
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 98.11 88.10 47.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 98.11 88.10 47.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 13.57 14.26 7.24
Purchase of Traded Goods 12.14 17.19 1.49
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.53 1.26 -1.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.78 4.70 4.53
Depreciation 5.89 5.85 5.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 34.63 31.22 26.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.64 13.62 3.14
Other Income 0.64 2.97 1.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.28 16.59 4.93
Interest 0.12 0.07 0.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.17 16.52 4.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 30.17 16.52 4.41
Tax 8.71 3.62 1.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.46 12.90 3.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.46 12.90 3.06
Equity Share Capital 14.14 14.13 14.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.18 9.14 2.18
Diluted EPS 15.05 9.06 2.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.18 9.14 2.18
Diluted EPS 15.05 9.06 2.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 27, 2022 11:11 pm
