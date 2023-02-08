Chemfab Alkalis Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.94 crore, up 7.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.94 crore in December 2022 up 7.98% from Rs. 77.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.68 crore in December 2022 up 30.17% from Rs. 12.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.64 crore in December 2022 up 20.65% from Rs. 22.91 crore in December 2021.