Chemfab Alkalis Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 77.74 crore, up 68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.74 crore in December 2021 up 68% from Rs. 46.27 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.05 crore in December 2021 up 826.93% from Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.91 crore in December 2021 up 262.5% from Rs. 6.32 crore in December 2020.

Chemfab Alkalis EPS has increased to Rs. 8.56 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.93 in December 2020.

Chemfab Alkalis shares closed at 193.35 on January 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.21% returns over the last 6 months and 45.05% over the last 12 months.