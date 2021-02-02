Chemfab Alkalis Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 46.27 crore, down 9.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.27 crore in December 2020 down 9.91% from Rs. 51.36 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2020 down 76.6% from Rs. 5.55 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.32 crore in December 2020 down 58.2% from Rs. 15.12 crore in December 2019.

Chemfab Alkalis EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.93 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.99 in December 2019.

Chemfab Alkalis shares closed at 133.30 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 3.13% returns over the last 6 months and -25.66% over the last 12 months.