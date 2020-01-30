Chemfab Alkalis Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 51.36 crore, up 16.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chemfab Alkalis are:

Net Sales at Rs 51.36 crore in December 2019 up 16.32% from Rs. 44.16 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.55 crore in December 2019 down 13.97% from Rs. 6.46 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.12 crore in December 2019 up 5% from Rs. 14.40 crore in December 2018.

Chemfab Alkalis EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.99 in December 2019 from Rs. 4.65 in December 2018.

Chemfab Alkalis shares closed at 183.95 on January 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 10.75% returns over the last 6 months and 23.33% over the last 12 months.