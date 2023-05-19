Chemfab Alkalis Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 73.30 crore, down 16.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.30 crore in March 2023 down 16.8% from Rs. 88.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.26 crore in March 2023 up 19.05% from Rs. 12.82 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.03 crore in March 2023 up 16.36% from Rs. 22.37 crore in March 2022.

Chemfab Alkalis EPS has increased to Rs. 10.77 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.08 in March 2022.

Chemfab Alkalis shares closed at 286.10 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.05% returns over the last 6 months and 55.74% over the last 12 months.