Chemfab Alkalis Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.10 crore, up 71.47% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:18 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chemfab Alkalis are:

Net Sales at Rs 88.10 crore in March 2022 up 71.47% from Rs. 51.38 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.82 crore in March 2022 up 209.78% from Rs. 11.68 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.37 crore in March 2022 up 473.59% from Rs. 3.90 crore in March 2021.

Chemfab Alkalis EPS has increased to Rs. 9.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.31 in March 2021.

Chemfab Alkalis shares closed at 173.85 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.38% returns over the last 6 months and 19.53% over the last 12 months.

Chemfab Alkalis
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 88.10 77.74 51.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 88.10 77.74 51.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 14.26 15.15 7.60
Purchase of Traded Goods 17.19 8.55 6.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.26 -1.44 0.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.70 4.87 5.11
Depreciation 5.85 5.73 5.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 31.30 28.26 28.91
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.55 16.63 -1.75
Other Income 2.97 0.54 0.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.52 17.17 -1.17
Interest 0.07 0.09 0.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.45 17.08 -1.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.45 17.08 -1.73
Tax 3.63 5.04 9.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.82 12.04 -11.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.82 12.04 -11.68
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.82 12.04 -11.68
Equity Share Capital 14.13 14.07 14.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.08 8.56 -8.31
Diluted EPS 9.00 8.48 -8.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.08 8.56 -8.31
Diluted EPS 9.00 8.48 -8.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 12:13 pm
