Chemfab Alkalis Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.10 crore, up 71.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.10 crore in March 2022 up 71.47% from Rs. 51.38 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.82 crore in March 2022 up 209.78% from Rs. 11.68 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.37 crore in March 2022 up 473.59% from Rs. 3.90 crore in March 2021.

Chemfab Alkalis EPS has increased to Rs. 9.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.31 in March 2021.

Chemfab Alkalis shares closed at 173.85 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.38% returns over the last 6 months and 19.53% over the last 12 months.