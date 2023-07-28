Chemfab Alkalis Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 79.08 crore, down 19.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.08 crore in June 2023 down 19.4% from Rs. 98.11 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.51 crore in June 2023 down 55.46% from Rs. 21.35 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.17 crore in June 2023 down 46.84% from Rs. 36.06 crore in June 2022.

Chemfab Alkalis EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.70 in June 2023 from Rs. 15.10 in June 2022.

Chemfab Alkalis shares closed at 352.70 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.70% returns over the last 6 months and 90.85% over the last 12 months.