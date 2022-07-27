Chemfab Alkalis Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.11 crore, up 108.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.11 crore in June 2022 up 108.56% from Rs. 47.04 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.35 crore in June 2022 up 596.91% from Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.06 crore in June 2022 up 252.49% from Rs. 10.23 crore in June 2021.

Chemfab Alkalis EPS has increased to Rs. 15.10 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.18 in June 2021.

Chemfab Alkalis shares closed at 179.10 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.30% returns over the last 6 months and -3.79% over the last 12 months.