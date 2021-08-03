Chemfab Alkalis Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 47.04 crore, up 16.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.04 crore in June 2021 up 16.46% from Rs. 40.39 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2021 up 83.62% from Rs. 1.67 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.23 crore in June 2021 up 24.91% from Rs. 8.19 crore in June 2020.

Chemfab Alkalis EPS has increased to Rs. 2.18 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.20 in June 2020.

Chemfab Alkalis shares closed at 180.35 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 35.75% returns over the last 6 months and 39.54% over the last 12 months.