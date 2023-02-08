 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chemfab Alkalis Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.94 crore, up 7.98% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 01:53 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chemfab Alkalis are:

Net Sales at Rs 83.94 crore in December 2022 up 7.98% from Rs. 77.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.94 crore in December 2022 up 24.07% from Rs. 12.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.94 crore in December 2022 up 17.64% from Rs. 22.90 crore in December 2021.

Chemfab Alkalis
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 83.94 76.01 77.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 83.94 76.01 77.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 14.13 10.06 15.15
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.08 5.66 8.55
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.57 -0.85 -1.44
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.93 5.55 4.87
Depreciation 5.72 5.86 5.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 37.65 29.77 28.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.00 19.96 16.63
Other Income 2.22 1.15 0.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.22 21.11 17.17
Interest 0.05 0.04 0.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.17 21.07 17.08
Exceptional Items -- -3.38 --
P/L Before Tax 21.17 17.69 17.08
Tax 6.23 4.66 5.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.94 13.04 12.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.94 13.04 12.04
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 14.94 13.04 12.04
Equity Share Capital 14.15 14.14 14.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.56 9.22 8.56
Diluted EPS 10.42 9.11 8.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.56 9.22 8.56
Diluted EPS 10.42 9.11 8.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited