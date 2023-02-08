Chemfab Alkalis Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.94 crore, up 7.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.94 crore in December 2022 up 7.98% from Rs. 77.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.94 crore in December 2022 up 24.07% from Rs. 12.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.94 crore in December 2022 up 17.64% from Rs. 22.90 crore in December 2021.