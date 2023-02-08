English
    Chemfab Alkalis Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.94 crore, up 7.98% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 01:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chemfab Alkalis are:

    Net Sales at Rs 83.94 crore in December 2022 up 7.98% from Rs. 77.74 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.94 crore in December 2022 up 24.07% from Rs. 12.04 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.94 crore in December 2022 up 17.64% from Rs. 22.90 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations83.9476.0177.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations83.9476.0177.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.1310.0615.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.085.668.55
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.57-0.85-1.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.935.554.87
    Depreciation5.725.865.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses37.6529.7728.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.0019.9616.63
    Other Income2.221.150.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.2221.1117.17
    Interest0.050.040.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.1721.0717.08
    Exceptional Items---3.38--
    P/L Before Tax21.1717.6917.08
    Tax6.234.665.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.9413.0412.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.9413.0412.04
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.9413.0412.04
    Equity Share Capital14.1514.1414.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.569.228.56
    Diluted EPS10.429.118.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.569.228.56
    Diluted EPS10.429.118.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited