Chemfab Alkalis Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.94 crore, up 7.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.94 crore in December 2022 up 7.98% from Rs. 77.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.94 crore in December 2022 up 24.07% from Rs. 12.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.94 crore in December 2022 up 17.64% from Rs. 22.90 crore in December 2021.

Chemfab Alkalis EPS has increased to Rs. 10.56 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.56 in December 2021.

Chemfab Alkalis shares closed at 275.45 on February 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.96% returns over the last 6 months and 26.61% over the last 12 months.