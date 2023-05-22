English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Chemcrux Enterp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.01 crore, down 24.96% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chemcrux Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.01 crore in March 2023 down 24.96% from Rs. 26.66 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.92 crore in March 2023 down 35.4% from Rs. 4.53 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.29 crore in March 2023 down 18.87% from Rs. 6.52 crore in March 2022.

    Chemcrux Enterp EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.97 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.06 in March 2022.

    Chemcrux Enterp shares closed at 345.80 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.61% returns over the last 6 months and 90.10% over the last 12 months.

    Chemcrux Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.0120.5026.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.0120.5026.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.1612.9314.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.66-4.58-1.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.751.731.86
    Depreciation0.580.540.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.655.395.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.544.486.01
    Other Income0.180.310.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.714.796.11
    Interest0.470.070.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.254.726.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.254.726.05
    Tax1.321.151.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.923.584.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.923.584.53
    Equity Share Capital14.8114.8114.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.972.423.06
    Diluted EPS1.972.423.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.972.423.06
    Diluted EPS1.972.423.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Chemcrux Enterp #Chemcrux Enterprises #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: May 22, 2023 09:25 am