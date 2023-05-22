Chemcrux Enterp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.01 crore, down 24.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.01 crore in March 2023 down 24.96% from Rs. 26.66 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.92 crore in March 2023 down 35.4% from Rs. 4.53 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.29 crore in March 2023 down 18.87% from Rs. 6.52 crore in March 2022.

Chemcrux Enterp EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.97 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.06 in March 2022.

Chemcrux Enterp shares closed at 345.80 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.61% returns over the last 6 months and 90.10% over the last 12 months.