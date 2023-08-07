English
    Chemcrux Enterp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.29 crore, down 17.17% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chemcrux Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.29 crore in June 2023 down 17.17% from Rs. 26.90 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.33 crore in June 2023 down 39.27% from Rs. 3.83 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.05 crore in June 2023 down 29.69% from Rs. 5.76 crore in June 2022.

    Chemcrux Enterp EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.59 in June 2022.

    Chemcrux Enterp shares closed at 318.00 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.30% returns over the last 6 months and 7.69% over the last 12 months.

    Chemcrux Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.2920.0126.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.2920.0126.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.4911.1611.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.34-3.662.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.671.751.68
    Depreciation0.570.580.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.915.655.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.294.545.08
    Other Income0.180.180.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.484.715.32
    Interest0.310.470.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.164.255.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.164.255.17
    Tax0.831.321.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.332.923.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.332.923.83
    Equity Share Capital14.8114.8114.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.571.972.59
    Diluted EPS1.571.972.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.571.972.59
    Diluted EPS1.571.972.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:44 am

