Chemcrux Enterp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.29 crore, down 17.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.29 crore in June 2023 down 17.17% from Rs. 26.90 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.33 crore in June 2023 down 39.27% from Rs. 3.83 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.05 crore in June 2023 down 29.69% from Rs. 5.76 crore in June 2022.

Chemcrux Enterp EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.59 in June 2022.

Chemcrux Enterp shares closed at 318.00 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.30% returns over the last 6 months and 7.69% over the last 12 months.