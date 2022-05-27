 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chemcon Special Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.13 crore, up 24.69% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 01:40 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chemcon Speciality Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 89.13 crore in March 2022 up 24.69% from Rs. 71.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.29 crore in March 2022 up 37.34% from Rs. 15.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.18 crore in March 2022 up 26.01% from Rs. 23.95 crore in March 2021.

Chemcon Special EPS has increased to Rs. 5.81 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.23 in March 2021.

Chemcon Special shares closed at 274.65 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.95% returns over the last 6 months and -36.65% over the last 12 months.

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 89.13 49.54 71.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 89.13 49.54 71.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 35.46 24.98 26.89
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.29 3.37 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.55 -9.34 9.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.13 4.95 4.32
Depreciation 1.70 1.55 1.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.23 8.26 9.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.77 15.78 18.87
Other Income 2.72 2.33 3.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.48 18.11 22.00
Interest 0.08 0.11 0.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.40 18.00 21.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 28.40 18.00 21.30
Tax 7.11 4.52 5.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.29 13.49 15.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.29 13.49 15.50
Equity Share Capital 36.63 36.63 36.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.81 3.68 4.23
Diluted EPS 5.81 3.68 4.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.81 3.68 4.23
Diluted EPS 5.81 3.68 4.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 01:34 pm
