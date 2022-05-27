Chemcon Special Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.13 crore, up 24.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.13 crore in March 2022 up 24.69% from Rs. 71.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.29 crore in March 2022 up 37.34% from Rs. 15.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.18 crore in March 2022 up 26.01% from Rs. 23.95 crore in March 2021.

Chemcon Special EPS has increased to Rs. 5.81 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.23 in March 2021.

Chemcon Special shares closed at 274.65 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.95% returns over the last 6 months and -36.65% over the last 12 months.