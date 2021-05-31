Chemcon Special Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 71.48 crore, up 37.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.48 crore in March 2021 up 37.84% from Rs. 51.86 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.50 crore in March 2021 up 58.29% from Rs. 9.79 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.95 crore in March 2021 up 54.62% from Rs. 15.49 crore in March 2020.

Chemcon Special EPS has increased to Rs. 4.23 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.08 in March 2020.

Chemcon Special shares closed at 442.20 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 5.70% returns over the last 6 months