Chemcon Special Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 71.48 crore, up 37.84% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2021 / 07:58 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chemcon Speciality Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 71.48 crore in March 2021 up 37.84% from Rs. 51.86 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.50 crore in March 2021 up 58.29% from Rs. 9.79 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.95 crore in March 2021 up 54.62% from Rs. 15.49 crore in March 2020.

Chemcon Special EPS has increased to Rs. 4.23 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.08 in March 2020.

Chemcon Special shares closed at 442.20 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 5.70% returns over the last 6 months

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations71.4864.8151.86
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations71.4864.8151.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials26.8926.1038.53
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.684.99-10.42
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.324.643.30
Depreciation1.951.411.33
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses9.776.246.88
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.8721.4312.24
Other Income3.131.221.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.0022.6414.16
Interest0.700.631.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.3022.0113.01
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax21.3022.0113.01
Tax5.805.533.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.5016.489.79
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.5016.489.79
Equity Share Capital36.6336.6331.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.234.813.08
Diluted EPS4.234.813.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.234.813.08
Diluted EPS4.234.813.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)----0.00
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2021 07:55 pm

