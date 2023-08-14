English
    Chemcon Special Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 79.33 crore, down 11.28% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chemcon Speciality Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 79.33 crore in June 2023 down 11.28% from Rs. 89.41 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.91 crore in June 2023 down 76.79% from Rs. 25.46 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.30 crore in June 2023 down 68.82% from Rs. 36.24 crore in June 2022.

    Chemcon Special EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.61 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.95 in June 2022.

    Chemcon Special shares closed at 264.75 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.32% returns over the last 6 months and -32.18% over the last 12 months.

    Chemcon Speciality Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations79.3379.0889.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations79.3379.0889.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials63.4248.0445.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.535.56-7.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.005.015.64
    Depreciation2.622.261.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.726.4112.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.0911.8131.63
    Other Income3.592.892.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.6814.7034.31
    Interest0.680.490.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.0014.2134.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.0014.2134.14
    Tax2.093.748.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.9110.4725.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.9110.4725.46
    Equity Share Capital36.6336.6336.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.612.866.95
    Diluted EPS1.612.866.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.612.866.95
    Diluted EPS1.612.866.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:11 am

