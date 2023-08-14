Chemcon Special Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 79.33 crore, down 11.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.33 crore in June 2023 down 11.28% from Rs. 89.41 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.91 crore in June 2023 down 76.79% from Rs. 25.46 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.30 crore in June 2023 down 68.82% from Rs. 36.24 crore in June 2022.

Chemcon Special EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.61 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.95 in June 2022.

Chemcon Special shares closed at 264.75 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.32% returns over the last 6 months and -32.18% over the last 12 months.