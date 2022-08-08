 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chemcon Special Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.41 crore, up 56.3% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:04 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chemcon Speciality Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 89.41 crore in June 2022 up 56.3% from Rs. 57.21 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.46 crore in June 2022 up 89.8% from Rs. 13.41 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.24 crore in June 2022 up 82.94% from Rs. 19.81 crore in June 2021.

Chemcon Special EPS has increased to Rs. 6.95 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.66 in June 2021.

Chemcon Special shares closed at 333.40 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.14% returns over the last 6 months and -32.11% over the last 12 months.

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 89.41 89.13 57.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 89.41 89.13 57.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 45.58 35.46 27.23
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 1.29 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.37 8.55 0.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.64 5.13 4.27
Depreciation 1.93 1.70 1.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.01 11.23 7.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.63 25.77 16.35
Other Income 2.68 2.72 1.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.31 28.48 18.29
Interest 0.16 0.08 0.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 34.14 28.40 18.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 34.14 28.40 18.06
Tax 8.69 7.11 4.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.46 21.29 13.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.46 21.29 13.41
Equity Share Capital 36.63 36.63 36.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.95 5.81 3.66
Diluted EPS 6.95 5.81 3.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.95 5.81 3.66
Diluted EPS 6.95 5.81 3.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:00 pm
