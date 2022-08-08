Chemcon Special Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.41 crore, up 56.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.41 crore in June 2022 up 56.3% from Rs. 57.21 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.46 crore in June 2022 up 89.8% from Rs. 13.41 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.24 crore in June 2022 up 82.94% from Rs. 19.81 crore in June 2021.

Chemcon Special EPS has increased to Rs. 6.95 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.66 in June 2021.

Chemcon Special shares closed at 333.40 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.14% returns over the last 6 months and -32.11% over the last 12 months.