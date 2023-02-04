 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Home

Chemcon Special Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.47 crore, up 54.36% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:38 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chemcon Speciality Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 76.47 crore in December 2022 up 54.36% from Rs. 49.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.36 crore in December 2022 down 15.78% from Rs. 13.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.95 crore in December 2022 down 8.7% from Rs. 19.66 crore in December 2021.

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 76.47 57.92 49.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 76.47 57.92 49.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 47.49 46.31 24.98
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.33 -- 3.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.13 -11.31 -9.34
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.94 4.92 4.95
Depreciation 2.14 2.05 1.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.08 8.42 8.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.35 7.53 15.78
Other Income 4.46 3.29 2.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.81 10.82 18.11
Interest 0.59 0.25 0.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.22 10.58 18.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.22 10.58 18.00
Tax 3.86 2.75 4.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.36 7.82 13.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.36 7.82 13.49
Equity Share Capital 36.63 36.63 36.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.10 2.14 3.68
Diluted EPS 3.10 2.14 3.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.10 2.14 3.68
Diluted EPS 3.10 2.14 3.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited