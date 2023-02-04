Chemcon Special Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.47 crore, up 54.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.47 crore in December 2022 up 54.36% from Rs. 49.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.36 crore in December 2022 down 15.78% from Rs. 13.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.95 crore in December 2022 down 8.7% from Rs. 19.66 crore in December 2021.