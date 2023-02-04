English
    Chemcon Special Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.47 crore, up 54.36% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chemcon Speciality Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 76.47 crore in December 2022 up 54.36% from Rs. 49.54 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.36 crore in December 2022 down 15.78% from Rs. 13.49 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.95 crore in December 2022 down 8.7% from Rs. 19.66 crore in December 2021.

    Chemcon Speciality Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations76.4757.9249.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations76.4757.9249.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials47.4946.3124.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.33--3.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.13-11.31-9.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.944.924.95
    Depreciation2.142.051.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.088.428.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.357.5315.78
    Other Income4.463.292.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.8110.8218.11
    Interest0.590.250.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.2210.5818.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.2210.5818.00
    Tax3.862.754.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.367.8213.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.367.8213.49
    Equity Share Capital36.6336.6336.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.102.143.68
    Diluted EPS3.102.143.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.102.143.68
    Diluted EPS3.102.143.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited