Chemcon Special Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 49.54 crore, down 23.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.54 crore in December 2021 down 23.56% from Rs. 64.81 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.49 crore in December 2021 down 18.15% from Rs. 16.48 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.66 crore in December 2021 down 18.25% from Rs. 24.05 crore in December 2020.

Chemcon Special EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.68 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.81 in December 2020.

Chemcon Special shares closed at 362.65 on February 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.16% returns over the last 6 months and -17.48% over the last 12 months.