Chembond Chem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.57 crore, up 8.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.57 crore in September 2022 up 8.98% from Rs. 10.62 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.85 crore in September 2022 down 41.28% from Rs. 4.86 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.98 crore in September 2022 down 48.97% from Rs. 5.84 crore in September 2021.

Chembond Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.61 in September 2021.

Chembond Chem shares closed at 185.70 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.11% returns over the last 6 months and -19.87% over the last 12 months.