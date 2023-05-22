English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Chembond Chem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.55 crore, up 24.7% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chembond Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.55 crore in March 2023 up 24.7% from Rs. 11.67 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2023 up 630.2% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2023 up 83.84% from Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2022.

    Chembond Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2022.

    Chembond Chem shares closed at 311.85 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.39% returns over the last 6 months and 86.29% over the last 12 months.

    Chembond Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.5512.0311.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.5512.0311.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.374.785.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.031.300.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.140.01-0.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.451.971.98
    Depreciation0.600.600.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.043.763.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.20-0.38-0.34
    Other Income1.021.380.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.221.000.33
    Interest0.010.020.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.210.980.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.210.980.31
    Tax0.340.230.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.860.750.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.860.750.12
    Equity Share Capital6.726.726.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.640.550.09
    Diluted EPS0.640.550.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.640.550.09
    Diluted EPS0.640.550.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

