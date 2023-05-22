Chembond Chem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.55 crore, up 24.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.55 crore in March 2023 up 24.7% from Rs. 11.67 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2023 up 630.2% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2023 up 83.84% from Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2022.

Chembond Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2022.

Chembond Chem shares closed at 311.85 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.39% returns over the last 6 months and 86.29% over the last 12 months.