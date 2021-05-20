Chembond Chem Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.59 crore, up 13.07% Y-o-Y
May 20, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chembond Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.59 crore in March 2021 up 13.07% from Rs. 11.14 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2021 up 220.18% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2021 up 5900% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020.
Chembond Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.29 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.40 in March 2020.
Chembond Chem shares closed at 201.00 on May 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 27.50% returns over the last 6 months and 20.14% over the last 12 months.
|Chembond Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.59
|11.26
|11.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.59
|11.26
|11.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.39
|5.12
|5.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.44
|0.33
|0.15
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.10
|-0.01
|0.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.52
|1.46
|1.63
|Depreciation
|0.69
|0.70
|0.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.49
|3.39
|4.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.28
|-1.81
|Other Income
|2.35
|4.20
|1.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.31
|4.48
|-0.67
|Interest
|0.06
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.25
|4.48
|-0.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.25
|4.48
|-0.68
|Tax
|0.52
|0.99
|-1.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.73
|3.49
|0.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.73
|3.49
|0.54
|Equity Share Capital
|6.72
|6.72
|6.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.29
|2.59
|0.40
|Diluted EPS
|1.29
|2.59
|0.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.29
|2.59
|0.40
|Diluted EPS
|1.29
|2.59
|0.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
