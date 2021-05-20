Chembond Chem Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.59 crore, up 13.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.59 crore in March 2021 up 13.07% from Rs. 11.14 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2021 up 220.18% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2021 up 5900% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020.

Chembond Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.29 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.40 in March 2020.

Chembond Chem shares closed at 201.00 on May 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 27.50% returns over the last 6 months and 20.14% over the last 12 months.