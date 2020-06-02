Chembond Chem Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.14 crore, down 58.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.14 crore in March 2020 down 58.59% from Rs. 26.89 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2020 down 72.4% from Rs. 1.96 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020 down 98.45% from Rs. 3.23 crore in March 2019.

Chembond Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.46 in March 2019.

Chembond Chem shares closed at 140.25 on June 01, 2020 (NSE)