    Chembond Chem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.32 crore, up 12.65% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chembond Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.32 crore in June 2023 up 12.65% from Rs. 12.71 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.23 crore in June 2023 up 655.77% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.69 crore in June 2023 up 301.49% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022.

    Chembond Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.66 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.30 in June 2022.

    Chembond Chem shares closed at 433.60 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 59.71% returns over the last 6 months and 165.28% over the last 12 months.

    Chembond Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.3214.5512.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.3214.5512.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.905.373.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.682.032.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.16-0.141.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.002.451.84
    Depreciation0.610.600.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.844.044.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.550.20-0.65
    Other Income2.631.020.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.081.220.06
    Interest0.020.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.061.210.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.061.210.05
    Tax-0.170.340.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.230.86-0.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.230.86-0.40
    Equity Share Capital6.726.726.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.660.64-0.30
    Diluted EPS1.660.64-0.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.660.64-0.30
    Diluted EPS1.660.64-0.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:11 am

