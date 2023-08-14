Chembond Chem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.32 crore, up 12.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.32 crore in June 2023 up 12.65% from Rs. 12.71 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.23 crore in June 2023 up 655.77% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.69 crore in June 2023 up 301.49% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022.

Chembond Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.66 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.30 in June 2022.

Chembond Chem shares closed at 433.60 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 59.71% returns over the last 6 months and 165.28% over the last 12 months.