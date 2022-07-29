 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chembond Chem Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.71 crore, up 14.19% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 06:41 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chembond Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 12.71 crore in June 2022 up 14.19% from Rs. 11.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022 down 114.77% from Rs. 2.72 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022 down 85.43% from Rs. 4.60 crore in June 2021.

Chembond Chem shares closed at 168.05 on July 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.45% returns over the last 6 months and -28.08% over the last 12 months.

Chembond Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 12.71 11.67 11.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 12.71 11.67 11.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.07 5.57 4.09
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.73 0.42 1.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.00 -0.06 0.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.84 1.98 1.66
Depreciation 0.61 0.66 0.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.11 3.45 2.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.65 -0.34 0.65
Other Income 0.71 0.67 3.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.06 0.33 3.91
Interest 0.01 0.02 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.05 0.31 3.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.05 0.31 3.90
Tax 0.45 0.19 1.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.40 0.12 2.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.40 0.12 2.72
Equity Share Capital 6.72 6.72 6.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.30 0.09 2.02
Diluted EPS -0.30 0.09 2.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.30 0.09 2.02
Diluted EPS -0.30 0.09 2.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 29, 2022 06:36 pm
