Chembond Chem Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.71 crore, up 14.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chembond Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.71 crore in June 2022 up 14.19% from Rs. 11.13 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022 down 114.77% from Rs. 2.72 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022 down 85.43% from Rs. 4.60 crore in June 2021.
Chembond Chem shares closed at 168.05 on July 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.45% returns over the last 6 months and -28.08% over the last 12 months.
|
|Chembond Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.71
|11.67
|11.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.71
|11.67
|11.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.07
|5.57
|4.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.73
|0.42
|1.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.00
|-0.06
|0.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.84
|1.98
|1.66
|Depreciation
|0.61
|0.66
|0.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.11
|3.45
|2.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.65
|-0.34
|0.65
|Other Income
|0.71
|0.67
|3.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.06
|0.33
|3.91
|Interest
|0.01
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.05
|0.31
|3.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.05
|0.31
|3.90
|Tax
|0.45
|0.19
|1.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.40
|0.12
|2.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.40
|0.12
|2.72
|Equity Share Capital
|6.72
|6.72
|6.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|0.09
|2.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|0.09
|2.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|0.09
|2.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|0.09
|2.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited