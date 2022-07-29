Chembond Chem Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.71 crore, up 14.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.71 crore in June 2022 up 14.19% from Rs. 11.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022 down 114.77% from Rs. 2.72 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022 down 85.43% from Rs. 4.60 crore in June 2021.

Chembond Chem shares closed at 168.05 on July 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.45% returns over the last 6 months and -28.08% over the last 12 months.