Chembond Chem Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.19 crore, down 62.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.19 crore in June 2020 down 62.04% from Rs. 21.58 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.55 crore in June 2020 down 27.09% from Rs. 3.50 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.18 crore in June 2020 up 3.21% from Rs. 4.05 crore in June 2019.

Chembond Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.90 in June 2020 from Rs. 2.60 in June 2019.

Chembond Chem shares closed at 151.20 on July 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given -33.30% returns over the last 6 months