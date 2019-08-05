Chembond Chem Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 21.58 crore, down 63.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.58 crore in June 2019 down 63.83% from Rs. 59.68 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.50 crore in June 2019 down 11.57% from Rs. 3.96 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.05 crore in June 2019 down 22.56% from Rs. 5.23 crore in June 2018.

Chembond Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.60 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.94 in June 2018.

Chembond Chem shares closed at 240.85 on August 02, 2019 (BSE) and has given -25.53% returns over the last 6 months and -32.52% over the last 12 months.