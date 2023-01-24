Chembond Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.03 crore, down 5.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.03 crore in December 2022 down 5.63% from Rs. 12.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2022 down 28.84% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2022 down 28.89% from Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2021.

Chembond Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.55 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.78 in December 2021.

Read More