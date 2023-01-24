Chembond Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.03 crore, down 5.63% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chembond Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.03 crore in December 2022 down 5.63% from Rs. 12.75 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2022 down 28.84% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2022 down 28.89% from Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2021.

    Chembond Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.0311.5712.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.0311.5712.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.784.684.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.302.241.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.01-0.740.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.971.991.63
    Depreciation0.600.640.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.763.873.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.38-1.100.79
    Other Income1.383.450.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.002.341.58
    Interest0.020.020.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.982.321.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.982.321.57
    Tax0.23-0.540.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.752.851.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.752.851.05
    Equity Share Capital6.726.726.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.552.120.78
    Diluted EPS0.552.120.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.552.120.78
    Diluted EPS0.552.120.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
