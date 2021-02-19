Chembond Chem Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.26 crore, down 16.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.26 crore in December 2020 down 16.36% from Rs. 13.46 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.49 crore in December 2020 up 273.09% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.18 crore in December 2020 up 134.39% from Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2019.

Chembond Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 2.59 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.69 in December 2019.

Chembond Chem shares closed at 188.25 on February 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 19.15% returns over the last 6 months and -5.00% over the last 12 months.